Bianca Censori's 'powerful card' against Kanye West comes to light

Bianca Censori quietly prepares for bombshell memoir if Ye's marriage collapses

Bianca Censori, on the surface, is wholesomely helping and supporting her husband, Kanye West, who has been suffering from various mental health challenges, say the sources.



However, behind the scenes, they claim she is preparing for a scenario in which, if her marriage to Ye collapses, she would drop a tell-all memoir.

"Bianca is far more strategic than people give her credit for," a source tells OK!.

"She is fully aware that she occupies a unique position – she has seen and experienced things from the inside that the public has only speculated about."

Insiders say Censori is aware of the position she is currently in, where her words would attract ample attention if she chooses to speak out.

"She understands that if she ever chose to tell her story in her own words, the level of attention would be immense."

"There would be global headlines, serious bidding wars, and an appetite to hear her perspective without Kanye's influence shaping it. It is not a question of whether there would be demand for her autobiography. That is a given."

But sources say the only thing the Yeezy architect is mulling is the right timing to break her silence.

"The real issue is timing and intention. She is weighing whether speaking out would serve her long-term goals or whether silence benefits her more for now."

But until then, insiders claim she will closely monitor the situation of her marriage with West.

"If she ever decides the balance tips in favor of disclosure, she knows she would be holding a very powerful card. Until then, she is keeping her options open and maintaining control over when – and if – that moment comes."

West and Censori's marriage, according to multiple reports, had often been on the rocks. This has led to rumors of a marriage breakdown.

But the pair brushed off these rumors every time with a public appearance.