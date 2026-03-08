Princess Eugenie makes big decision after Prince William's embarrassing move against York sisters

"We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International."

Princess Eugenie has made a big decision days after her cousin Prince William’s humiliating move against the York sisters following their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Eugenie has stepped down from an anti-slavery charity.

The charity released a statement on its website addressing Eugenie’s exit.

The statement reads, "After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."

Sarah and Andrew’s younger daughter had announced on October 18, 2019 - anti-slavery day - that she would become a patron of Anti-Slavery International.

Eugenie’s decision comes days after she and Beatrice were reportedly banned from Royal Ascot this year amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal surrounding Epstein.

According to reports, Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year, as part of a wider move to ice the York sisters out of the royal fold.

As per the Sky News, the decision to ban Eugenie and Beatrice is made on the orders of Prince William.

“Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event and instructing other members of the Royal Family not to be seen with them,” the report says.