Paris Jackson accuses late dad Michal Jackson’s estate of ‘wasting resources’

Paris Jackson just accused the executors of her late father Michael Jackson's estate of "wasting resources" in the latest move in her lengthy legal battle.

The 27-year-old singer has filed a new legal document in her dispute with John Branca and John McClain, in which she has filed her latest motion, for which they are seeking to recover attorneys' fees, was designed to "make it as expensive and time-consuming as possible for Paris."

According to PEOPLE magazine, Paris' new opposition brief was a response to the estate's recently-granted anti-SLAPP motion, which seeks relief from a strategic lawsuit against public participation and alleged the motion "could not, and did not, have any impact on the litigation other than to cause delay".

In January, the executors had filed a second motion stating they were entitled to over $115,000 in legal fees in connection with the anti-SLAPP motion, but Paris' latest filing specifically opposes the request and alleged McClain and Branca "admitted that the [anti-SLAPP] motion was merely a 'procedural' objection, and its minimal effects were entirely overcome simply by filing a functionally identical pleading styled as a 'motion' rather than as a 'petition.'"

They noted the anti-SLAPP motion "did not achieve dismissal of any cause of action, as Paris’s requested relief in the Petition to Rescind remained unimpacted by Executors’ SLAPP Motion."

Her lawyers added in the documents: "Executors allowed two of the same law firms who received improper payments to attack Paris... For this self-interested work, Executors paid these law firms an additional $115,355.52 in attorneys’ fees and costs.”

"The SLAPP [lawsuit] was a waste of resources that executors had a duty to avoid and likely could have avoided,” it further mentioned.

This comes after Paris Jackson previously expressed "concern" that the executors have been using their positions to "enrich" themselves.

A previous filing stated: “Paris is increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries’ best interests and steadfastly preserve her father’s legacy."