Elisabeth Hasselbeck recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth: 'I was so nervous'

Elisabeth Hasselbeck says she had another 'awkward' moment besides meeting Queen Elizabeth at the event

By The News Digital
March 08, 2026
Elisabeth Hasselbeck remembers meeting the late Queen Elizabeth in the White House

Back in 2008, the White House invited Elisabeth Hasselbeck for a state dinner by then-President George W. Bush. There, the presenter now recalls, she met the late Queen Elizabeth.

“I was so nervous. I wore my wedding cape,” she recounts on The Weekend View, adding, “I had no idea what to do when I got there."

Further, Hasselbeck recalls that at the event she committed a royal faux pas. She tried to hug the queen, but it did not go as planned.

"Like, I didn't know [you couldn’t touch her],” she says, adding, "I went in for a hug. It didn't go well. It was very awkward.”

It is well known that touching members of the British royal family is considered a breach of tradition and etiquette.

But her list of awkward happenings did not just end there on that day.

At the dinner table, Hasselbeck recounts mistaking a bowl of soapy water for a drink until Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State, corrected her.

“I remember this, like, chalice of something, and I didn't … grow up with many courses. I’m literally [pretends to bring a bowl to her lips], mid-sip, and Jeb Bush leans over, Condoleezza Rice is [on] my other side, and he's like, ‘You might not want to drink that. That's for your hands.’”

Hasselbeck has recently returned to The View, though temporarily, after 13 years.