Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s spokesperson offers insight into Australia plans for April
With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s trip to Australia coming in a few weeks, their spokesperson has come forward
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has just come forward to update their fan base on what all is to expected from their mid-April tour of Down Under.
According to the Evening Standard the spokesperson started by saying, “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.”
Revealing only the timeline they concluded with the words, “further details will be shared in due course.”
What is pertinent to mention about this upcoming trip is that it’ll be the couple’s first time returning since they stepped down as senior royals back in 2018.
However, that is not to say their calenders havn’t been full because just last week they made a trip to Jordan with the World Health Organization (WHO) following an invitation by its director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
During that trip, they also met World Central Kitchen staff who are co-ordinating food relief for Gaza, from Amman.
What’s pertinent to mention is that not all were satisfied with this trip, as some branded it nothing more than a pseudo-royal tour by two people who initially demanded privacy and instead came front and center with Netflix and Spotify.
