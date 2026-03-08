Machine Gun Kelly fan falls through stage during London’ concert

A fan took an unexpected tumble during a concert by Machine Gun Kelly after falling through a gap in the stage at The O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the concertgoer, who had joined the performer onstage, was seen dancing and clapping along as MGK performed before accidentally stepping into a large gap in the floor and plunging down.

The artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, reacted quickly when he noticed what had happened.

“Oh my god, hold on,” he shouted while reaching down to help the fan. Staying in rhythm with the music, he added, “I really hope you’re fine.”

Other people on stage rushed to assist as the woman was pulled back up. When MGK asked if she was okay, she appeared to respond yes.

“You are?” the singer replied. “Let’s f****** go!”

The fan quickly recovered and continued singing and dancing during the performance. After the song ended, she attempted to apologise for the mishap, but MGK brushed it off.

“Oh, dude. No, no, no. Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever f****** done,” he told her. The performer also noted that it was his first sold-out show at the London venue.

“This is the first time I’ve ever sold out The O2,” he said. “That was the first time anyone has ever fallen off the stage, dude.”

The pair shared a hug before the fan left the stage, with MGK giving her his hat as a souvenir.