King Charles brought ‘change’ Queen Elizabeth ‘would have never allowed’

King Charles has definitely brought about a rather significant change in how The Royal Family works, in the past few years.

While the King does respect his late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, he is also determined to make his own way, and this was clear right from the start, his coronation day.

Getty Images photographer Chris Jackson, who has been capturing shots of the royals for over 20 years, had a conversation with Vanity Fair about the iconic King Charles photo that depicts a big "change".

The image is on the cover of his new book, Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today and it shows King Charles and Queen Camilla in their regalia.

"Capturing that moment from behind the royal couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace was something that would never have been allowed during Queen Elizabeth’s reign. It signalled a change," he said.

The picture was taken behind-the-scenes on Coronation Day and determined the entire magnitude of the situation.

Crowds of people can be seen gathered around the Victoria Memorial and off into the distance and Chris’ picture puts you in the King and Queen’s shoes, seeing things from their unique perspective.

It’s far less traditional than the kinds of pictures that were taken of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953.

Commenting on how things are different now, the veteran photographer explained, "We all remember Queen Elizabeth II, an iconic figure who was revered and respected around the world, and someone I always thoroughly enjoyed photographing. But since King Charles became King, I have noticed a significant change in the way things are done."

In Chris’ view, His Majesty has "approached aspects of the role differently" in comparison to his mother, "diversifying and modernising" British royal reign.

Chris Jackson wanted to represent this in the title of his photographic book, adding that it "encapsulates how the Royal Family is moving forward, honoring tradition while adopting a more open and modern approach."

The backstage picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla also shows this and the monarch also signalled his "change" in approach in the details of the coronation ceremony itself as he cut down the run-time from three hours when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, to just one hour.

"Charles III is a man who believes in evolution, not revolution, cares about the common good and will seek to heal, not divide," former British Prime Minister Sir John Major previously told Country Life. "During troubled and uncertain times, we are fortunate to have such a monarch."

This focus on change is not likely to shift in the future either as Prince William said in Our Queen at Ninety that this is something Queen Elizabeth always encouraged.

"She is always on hand for advice and support, and it's as much about doing it [royal duties] our own way as it is about getting it right," he declared. "She likes that we have our own style. It's a new generation, and there's no point in everyone doing it the same way. It's the modernisation of the Royal Family that keeps it interesting and relevant."