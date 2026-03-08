‘Will & Grace’ actor Corey Parker dies at 60 after cancer battle

Corey Parker, known for his recurring role on Will & Grace, has died at the age of 60 following a battle with cancer.

The actor died on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, according to his aunt, Emily Parker, who confirmed the news to TMZ. The specific type of cancer has not been disclosed.

Parker appeared in five episodes of the hit sitcom as Josh, a boyfriend of Grace Adler, played by Debra Messing.

His other acting credits included roles in films and television series such as Biloxi Blues, White Palace, The Love Boat: The Next Wave, Nashville, and Blue Skies.

Parker first gained wider recognition in the 1980s after appearing as Pete in the horror sequel Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning. He later starred alongside Kim Basinger in the 1986 romantic drama 9½ Weeks.

In 1992, Parker led the short-lived sitcom Flying Blind, playing recent college graduate Neil Barash opposite Téa Leoni. The series ran for one season and featured guest appearances from stars including Lisa Kudrow, Peter Boyle, Andy Dick, and Noah Emmerich.

In later years, Parker shifted toward working behind the scenes as an acting coach, with credits including Ms. Marvel in 2022 and the 2017 series Sun Records.

He came from an acting family. His mother, Rocky Parker, was an actress and director known for films including In the Mood, Happy Together, and Can't Buy Me Love. She later married actor Patrick Dempsey after they worked together on a 1987 film. Rocky Parker died in April 2014.