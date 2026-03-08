Harry Styles steals the show from Ryan Gosling: Watch
Harry Styles crashes an episode of Saturday Night Live during Ryan Gosling’s hosting gig
Harry Styles just took fans for a spin and ended up stealing tonight’s Saturday Night Live.
A seven minute and ten second clip of this episode has even been shared to their X account (formerly known as Twitter) and features the exact moment Gosling spots Styles sitting in the audience after making a few jabs about New York in early March.
“Is that … Harry Styles? What are you doing here man?” he starts off by saying, while frozen in place, seeing a smiling Styles.
To this he replies by saying, “I’m hosting next week and It’s been a while, so I wanted to watch, get a feel for it.”
Right after that fans could see the exasperation in the Barbie star’s voice because he says, “so professional, that’s awesome. You’re here I just wish someone would’ve told me. That’s anyway—welcome.”
Watch the exchange Below:
-
