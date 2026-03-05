Kylie Kelce reveals parenting trick that went terribly wrong

Kylie Kelce is dishing on about her "irresponsible" parenting moment.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the mom of four revealed that she and husband Jason Kelce had to use a trick to get their children off their pacifiers.

Kylie, who shared daughters Wyatt, six, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and Finnley, 11 months, with Jason, took a moment to appreciate parents who make their kids' pacifier periods end with something memorable.

But Kylie noted her and Jason's experience was "all fun" until it was not.

The doting mom revealed that in order to wean off their eldest daughter Wyatt's pacifier, Jason and Kylie replaced it with a fish pet.

"It was irresponsible as a parent, because it only created — you guessed it — more responsibility for us as the parents," she remarked.

She recalled that they even named the fish "Paci" to honor Wyatt's pacifying period.

However, it did not end well, Kylie shared, "I don't recommend. I don't, because like I said, we then acquired the responsibility of taking care of a fish."

"Did the fish die because they may or may not have dropped a marker in the tank? I shouldn't laugh. That poor fish," she explained.

Her daughters "were constantly trying to give the fish things, and it turns out that Paci actually couldn't receive things because Paci was a fish — and I say 'was' because that marker took Paci to her grave."

And then Jason and Kylie had to have detailed conversation with Wyatt about the fish encounter with the marker.

"We had to have a whole conversation about fish heaven," she added. "Are we getting another fish when Benny has to get rid of this paci? F*** no. Don't do what I did."