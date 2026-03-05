Selena Gomez shares surprising link between her mobile code, Rihanna's hit song

Selena Gomez shares surprising link between her mobile code and Rihanna hit song

Selena Gomez revealed that her AirDrop code was inspired by Rihanna's iconic 2012 hit Diamonds, which now husband, Benny Blanco, co-produced.

During a recent appearance on Benny's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the Calm Down singer dropped some insights into why the song inspired her code.

"I’m gonna change it after this, but I will give it up," Selena said, while sharing the code, that “was 'Shine bright.’ "

"That’s it. The only reason why is because every song has that tick, and it was, ‘Shine bright like a diamond.’”

And she set the code years ago she met Benny and the pair collaborated on her songs Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness in 2015. They also worked together on Selena's 2019 song, I Can’t Get Enough.

Selena noted that she will adore the sweet connection she and Benny had to Diamonds long before they met.

She further revealed Rihanna's another song she’s also obsessed with.

“On Anti, I love 'Consideration,'” Selena confessed. “There’s just no wrong with her for some reason.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the Only Murders In the Building actor shared her close pal Taylor Swift's Evermore's track Dorothea was inspired by her.

“‘Dorothea’ is about me,” Selena revealed of the song released in 2020, which is about a small town girl who moved to Hollywood to pursue her dreams.

“I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between—we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18," she added.