Jake Gyllenhaal reveals touching story behind Maggie’s mysterious 'You're a beast' message

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals touching story behind Maggie’s cryptic message

Jake Gyllenhaal's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal left a cryptic note for her brother on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the recent appearance on the late night show, Jake got a sweet note written by her sister.

The note read, “You’re a beast,” which is a sibling code between Jake and Maggie.

After receiving the succinct message, the Brokeback Mountain star revealed the deeper meaning behind it.

“My sister did a show on Broadway that she was acting in,” he revealed. “It was an amazing experience for her, but also, she was going through things. I went into her dressing room before opening night—one of the previews maybe—and I just wrote, ‘You're a beast.’”

Hence, this became a phrase that the sibling duo uses to motivate each other during their important gigs in their career.

And this sweet moment also inspired Maggie's directorial effort in her new movie The Bride! also starring Jake.

“I think that's part of what her movie is about,” Jake explained. “And I think it's also about all of us seeing that in each other and communally going out together experiencing—like you would here or like you would at a rock concert, or why you'd go to the movies—to go experience something together and feel that part of yourself.”

“That’s also something she told me to say, that she forgot to tell everybody last night," he quipped.