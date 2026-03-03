Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin gushes over dad Chris: 'My hero'

Apple Martin could not hold back herself from expressing her love for her dad, Chris Martin.

The 21-year-old aspiring model, who dropped out of her law school to follow her mother Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps, took to her Instagram Stories and marked her dad's 49th birthday.

In the celebratory post, Apple shared snaps with the Coldplay frontman and penned down a gushing note for Chris.

The first snap featured Chris and Apple with bright smiles on their face. Over the photo, Apple wrote, “My hero’s birthday," and also added a heart emoji.

In the next post, which is a collage of three snaps, Apple called Chris the "coolest dad in the world."

“Coolest dad in the world,” she penned. “I love you more than anything.”

It is pertinent to mention that along with Apple, Chris is also father of 19-year-old son Moses.

The rocker and his ex wife Gwyneth remained married for 13 years and welcomed two kids. Even after their separation, Chris and the actress have maintained a healthy co-parenting dynamic.

Last year in March, the Marty Supreme actress also posted a birthday tribute for Chris on his 48th birthday, calling him a wonderful human being.

“Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings,” Paltrow wrote at the time. “We (heart emoji) you, Chris.”