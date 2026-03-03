Kylie Kelce makes rare comment about her 'multiplying' family with Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce joked that she needs to eat protein as her kids are “multiplying.”

The podcaster recently made an appearance on Jennifer Garner’s Instagram series Naptime Cook Club on Sunday and got candid about her routine life with her four daughters.

In the video, Kylie and Jennifer prepared a steak and rice bowl as a quick meal that they can prepare during their kids' nap time.

Kylie said, “I need that, yeah, they just keep multiplying.”

This prompted Jennifer to ask Kylie, “Does any [of your kids] nap?”

“We still have one napper,” Kylie replied.

“Your 2-year-old doesn’t nap?” Garner asked again. “No, she’s busy. She’s got things to do,” Kylie said jokingly.

Jennifer quipped, "That’s so mean!”

Elsewhere in the video, Kylie discussed whether her kids like to eat green vegetables.

“I have two children that will voluntarily eat something that is green,” she told Jennifer.

“Hey, that’s a win. I didn’t eat anything green until I was 20,” Jennifer replied.

However, Kylie revealed the "toughest eater" in her home is Wyatt, who gives her a hard time.

The mom of four tried to make her eat green veggies, “I tried to explain to her, like, ‘You ate veggies. You used to.’ She’s like, ‘No, I didn’t.’ I’m like, ‘I watched you,’ ” Kylie shared.