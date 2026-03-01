Photo: Luke Grimes shares rare views about the end of Kayce Dutton's story in 'Yellowstone'

Luke Grimes has made a candid confession about his gig in Yellowstone’s spin-off Marshals.

In a new chat with Extra, the actor admitted that he was "hesitant" about starring in the new CBS series.

In the series in discussion, the 42-year-old actor would reprise the role of Kayce Dutton.

Luke began, "I was kind of hesitant because I just loved the way that Kayce's story ended in the original show.”

He also expressed that he feared that this would drag his character into the dark abyss that he had finally escaped.

“It was a perfect ending and he got everything he'd been fighting for, which is a much simpler light out from under the weight of all these things that has been in his family for years, and he got his life and with his family."

Nevertheless, Grimes revealed that he was intrigued by the prospect of exploring Kayce's past with the US Navy SEALs in Marshals.

"I thought, in a way, that opens up the world for a lot more story. And, you know, I'd meet a lot of fans that would be like, 'Man, we kind of would love to go into Kayce's backstory with being in the SEALs,” he continued.

"It's like a really cool thing we never really touched on, you know, he's special operations, and in this show, we get to really dive into that. So that was also something where I was like, that could be a lot of fun," he concluded saying that fans would fitness a cool side to his role’s skills which was initially shadowed by his trauma.