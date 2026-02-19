Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo talks type of parents couple wants to become

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo reveals what kind of parents they intend to make

Bunnie Xo is sharing what kind of parents she thinks she and husband Jelly Roll will make.

Bunnie, who recently released her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, told E! News, "I think what these babies are going to get from J and I is more childlike parents because when we had Bailee, we were both getting sober. We were evolving. We were growing, you know, like we grew with Bailee," she said.

"And, I think this next set of children for us are going to get the kid versions of us, and we're going to get to live our childhoods through them," she added.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll are welcoming twins via surrogacy and she opened up about the journey to motherhood in her memoir.

"Now that we’re finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we’ve done over this decade together, we’re talking about the future—­including growing our family," she wrote.

"J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims," she added.

Waiting so long to have kids has also made the model a bit nervous about being a good parent when the kids arrive.

"I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father—­ and to be able to make sure they have the best life," she wrote.