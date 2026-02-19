Charli XCX issues clarification after facing backlash over Berlin party

Charli XCX on Thursday issued a clarification after coming under criticism for attending a party in Berlin, which has alleged Russian links.

The singer used her Instagram story to share a brief statement. "For clarity, neither me nor my team were aware of any of the alleged affiliations around the party in Berlin."

The singer added, "I would like to take this opportunity to say I stand against the atrocities committed by the Russian government in Ukraine and I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Charli XCX issued the clarification after she faced backlash on social media.

The controversy came days after she released her new album "Wuthering Heights", written for Emerald Fennell’s latest feature film, featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.