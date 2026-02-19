'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer shows father-son clash brewing in Shelby family

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer unveiled, showing explosive drama

Peaky Blinders' members have a reputation for causing chaos; now it is put quite clearly on display, as the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer shows Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby returning one last time to sort his affairs with his son, played by Barry Keoghan.



The drama between the father-son duo that unfolds in the teaser is described by Steven Knight, the series creator, as "main characters".

"The father and son were the main structures," he tells EW, adding, "You live in a house haunted with ghosts of people who died because of you."

However, Keoghan is not the new addition to the series; Rebecca Ferguson is another one, whose character details are being kept under wraps.

In Knight's vision, the actress has been kept to serve a specific purpose in the Peaky Blinders film. "I wanted her to reflect the tradition of powerful female characters and the fact that Peaky has always been a bit supernatural."

"I wanted the idea of destiny and fate, and is it fate or is it your own choice and free will and all that. She's just such a great actor."

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man debuts in select cinemas on March 6 and will debut on Netflix on March 20.