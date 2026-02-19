Katie Price ignites new drama with ex-husband Peter Andre with big announcement

Katie Price has once again sent social media into frenzy after claiming that she's having a baby just weeks after her wedding with Lee Andrews.

On Instagram Price announced that the couple is expanding their family and Andrews also joined in stating, "soon to be three," alongside pregnancy emoji. As Price dropped this announcement, fans noticed an unexpected reference to her ex-husband Peter Andre.

To announce the big news, the reality TV star chose to feature The Best Things In Life Are Free, the 2006 duet she recorded with Andre as a soundtrack.

This musical nod comes after Price and Andre ended their 16-year feud for the sake of their children, Junior and Princess.

On the other hand, Price's new husband Andrews was also involved in an online drama recently as his ex-partner Alana Percival accused him of manipulation and dishonesty.

However, Katie Price defended her husband, Lee Andrews online, accusing critics of jealousy. "Your constant lies and put-downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl. I know the truth and your now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that's left," Price stated.

Adding, "I know all about you and who you are at least I'm the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I'm having his child."

"Now disappear under that bridge you irrelevant little troll," she also responded.