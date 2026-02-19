Virginia Giuffre family makes statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest

Britain's former prince Andrew was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, as UK police investigations into allegations emerging from the Jeffrey Epstein files gathered pace.

The family of Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her, also made a statement on his arrest.

Speaking to CBS News, her siblings said, "At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty."

"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson said.

"He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

Giuffre, an American who was one of the most outspoken accusers of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, died by suicide last year at 41. She accused Mountbatten-Windsor — former Prince Andrew — of assaulting her on three separate occasions when she was 17, which he has denied.

The arrest of a royal family member is unprecedented in Britain's modern era, as police said they were also searching two properties -- in eastern England and west of London -- as part of their probe.

It was a humiliating new blow for the ousted prince, who was last year stripped of his titles, and Thursday marked his 66th birthday as he was taken into custody.