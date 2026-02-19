Brad Pitt shadow looms as Jennifer Aniston focuses on new romance

Brad Pitt’s legacy continues to cast a shadow as Jennifer Aniston moves forward with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, a new report has claimed.

The Friends alum is said to be focusing on her new relationship and even confirmed the romance with a Valentine’s Day post.

However, Rob Shuter revealed, citing a source, that Curtis feels “intimidated” by Jennifer’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

They said he is aware of the attention surrounding her past and understands the dynamics of being in a relationship that attracts public interest.

“Jim is deeply intimidated,” the source told Shuter. “Brad Pitt isn’t just an ex-husband. He’s a cultural icon — one of the sexiest men to ever live.

“That body alone became part of pop history,” the source continued. “The Brad-and-Jen narrative never really died.”

“It’s not that Jim thinks he’s competing — it’s that he’s stepping into something the public still romanticizes.”

Another source shared that Curtis is “confident, but he’s human. When your girlfriend’s former marriage is still treated like unfinished business by fans, that’s a lot to carry.”

This comes after a source told Heat Magazine that Aniston wants to introduce her beau to Pitt as she believes an early meeting between them would be the best approach.

The proposed dinner is also expected to include Pitt’s girlfriend, jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, who is said to be relaxed about the idea.