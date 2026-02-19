Reese Witherspoon pays touching tribute to 'wonderful gentleman' Robert Duvall after his death

Reese Witherspoon paid a touching tribute to Robert Duvall just days after his death.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actress reflected on working with the late star on the 2008 holiday comedy movie Four Christmases.

“I feel very lucky that I got to work with Robert Duvall in this lifetime,” Reese penned. “What an extraordinary actor… and a wonderful gentleman.”

“His legacy will live on through his wonderful performances. God rest his soul,” added the Big Little Lies alum.

For those unversed, Duvall peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 15. He was 95.

His wife, Luciana, announced the death of the movie's star on social media.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote on Facebook.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," continued Robert's wife. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. "

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," added Luciana.