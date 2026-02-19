Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s aloof nature exposed as Jeffrey Epstein scandal grows

King Charles’ former butler shared a glimpse into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s personality as he described him as distant and dismissive.

According to The Mirror, Grant Harrold recalled a visit when Andrew came to Scotland to see the King, saying he “wasn’t rude, but he very much did his own thing.”

The former Duke of York relied on his personal butler and valet and showed little engagement with others around him.

“I remember him coming to Scotland for tea with his brother, the King. We didn’t see him as much as the other royals. He wasn’t rude, but he was very dismissive,” he said.

Harrold added, “I remember opening his car door and he didn’t say thank you. He very much did his own thing.

“I remember he had his own butler and valet, he definitely likes the finer things!”

Meanwhile, Essex Police has confirmed it is reviewing material from newly released files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, joining Thames Valley, Surrey and the Metropolitan Police.

And now insiders claim that Andrew might leave UK. "With four forces now involved in different strands of this, the sense is that the net is tightening,” they said.

“He believes the climate in Britain has become untenable,” an insider said. "There is serious talk that Andrew is almost 100% set to leave the U.K. if this escalates further.

“The Middle East is viewed as a likely destination, where he has longstanding contacts from his trade envoy years and where scrutiny may be less intense."