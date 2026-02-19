Prince William, Kate’s biographer exposes the truth behind Megxit: ‘We spent months trying’

A new revelation has come to light and it exposes just how many lengths Buckingham Palace went to, in order to ensure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the best possible positioning after leaving the UK. One of those ideas even included making him Governor General.

As is evident that plan never made its way into an active consideration but there were “round the clock negotiations” for give whole possibilities.

The entire thing has been broken down in a new royal biography of the Waleses, by royal author Russell Myers, according to a report by The Telegraph.

In his write-up yet to be released, there was a courier quoted who said Meghan and Harry “clearly demonstrate that they were hardly left fending for themselves in an environment that wasn’t interested in looking after them”.

Instead, he claims the truth of the matter was that “nothing was ever good enough” that Simon Case, Prince William’s then private secretary, was involved in running.

A senior palace source even said, “we’d spent months trying to work out a role for them and every time we thought someone had cracked it, there would end up being several reasons why it couldn’t work.”

“Harry being governor-general of Canada wouldn’t happen because you need to be Canadian, various ideas of them working across Africa had security implications, or someone else was already doing the job – it was almost an impossible task.”