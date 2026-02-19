Dua Lipa becomes Bulgari's global brand ambassador: 'Embodies freedom'

Dua Lipa has been chosen by Bulgari as its global brand ambassador.

For those unaware, Bulgari, founded in 1884, is a luxury fashion brand famous for its jewellery, accessories, watches, fragrances, and products made from premium-quality leather.

Announcing the news, the brand’s deputy chief executive officer Laura Burdese told Women’s Wear Daily, “Dua Lipa embodies a contemporary vision of empowerment and freedom that deeply resonates with Bulgari’s values.”

“She is a strong, authentic voice who redefines success, and through her artistry and confidence inspires women around the world to embrace their inner strength,” she praised the Levitating hitmaker.

Burdese, who is set to serve as the brand’s CEO from July 1, replacing Jean-Christophe Babin, shared her excitement about “this exciting new chapter together” with the English singer and songwriter.

Voicing her thoughts, Lipa told the outlet, “It is incredibly special to work alongside an iconic brand like Bulgari, and I’m thrilled to be part of a house that embodies confidence, creativity, and modern femininity.”

“Their pieces always add the perfect finishing touch, transforming a look into a real moment,” the seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Award-winning artist raved.

It is significant to mention that Lipa will work alongside current Bulgari ambassadors Lisa, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Liu Yif.