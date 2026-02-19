Prince Harry's bombshell accusation against Prince William dismissed

Prince Harry's bombshell accusation that Prince William physically attacked him during a 2019 argument over Meghan Markle has been dismissed.

The Duke of Sussex made the claim in his book Spare, claiming that the Prince of Wales called his wife "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive,” and then attacked him during the argument.

However, in William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, author Russell Myers cited a royal source saying that tensions were "running very high" at the time and there were "cross words exchanged" which were "regrettable.”

"It was a cheap shot [from Harry] to present such an argument,” an excerpt from the biography read.

It added, “Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable, but the prince [William] is adamant there was no physical violence."