Christopher Lloyd faces backlash over his age-gap marriage to fifth wife Lisa Loiacono

Christopher Lloyd is facing severe criticism following his marriage to his fifth wife, Lisa Loiacono, with a huge age-gap.

In a Valentine’s Day post, the 87-year-old American actor shared a picture of himself holding his 55-year-old wife, Loiacono.

Gushing over his fifth wife, he added a caption that read, “It's the sweetest love. My Valentine."

The photograph in which Lloyd can be seen wearing a black leather top and distressed jeans fastened with a Gucci belt was swamped with comments of criticism and many targeted them for the couple's 32-year age gap.

A source close to the Back to the Future star told Radar Online that the backlash has been “devastating.”

"Christopher finds the focus on their ages hurtful. He posted something joyful and heartfelt, and it turned into a debate about numbers,” the insider revealed. “He is very happy and very much in love."

He and Loiacono “have built a life based on friendship and shared history. The criticism doesn't reflect the reality of their relationship,” said the source.

Lloyd and Loiacono’s first interaction was in 2012 when she worked as an estate agent and was responsible for handling the sale of his Montecito residence.

The Addams Family star was single at that time, as he had parted ways with his fourth wife, Jane Walker, in 2005, whom he married in 1992.

It is pertinent to mention that Lloyd’s first marriage was with Catherine Boyd from 1958 to 1971, his second marriage to Kay Tornborg lasted from 1974 to 1987, while his third marriage to Carol Ann Vanek lasted from 1988 to 1991.