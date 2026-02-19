Princess Eugenie’s bitter exit from band Sussex takes a blessed turn for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Amid all the backlash that is following her father and mother, Princess Eugenie seems to have cut ties with the Sussexes in a way, leaving the couple ‘bitter’ but ‘blessed’ in a way.

The whole thing has been explained by a well placed source that claims “Harry and Meghan were not happy to be dumped and Harry’s been very bitter about it.”

But since the issues with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor came to light “it turns out to have been a blessing in disguise.”

For those unversed, Andrew is being investigated over potential corruption from back when he was a Trade Envoy to the UK, and it all relates to his time rubbing shoulders with a child sex offender named Jeffrey Epstein.

Hence, while telling Woman’s Day the insider added, the Sussexes are “also under no obligation to ‘reach out’ after being ghosted for the past year – the entire York family are a toxic mess.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also spoke to the Daily Mail regarding the same and admitted that Prince William might end up ‘dumping’ his cousin too, in a way because, “it may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine.”

Especially considering the ongoing police investigation because if this happens, it may be ‘impossible’ in the source’s eyes for the royal family to “move forward” with any members of the York family ‘attached’ to it.

Plus there’s also the fact that “William and Catherine do not appear to have close ties with the sisters and would probably not miss them,” which they said before signing off.