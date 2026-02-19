Rose Byrne shares concerning process to unwind demanding acting roles

Rose Byrne has caused worry among her fans following her revelation that she "drinks a lot of alcohol" to mitigate the effects of demanding acting roles.

For those unaware, the 46-year-old Australian actress’ latest project is 2025 psychological comedy-drama movie If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, in which she portrayed Linda, a mother going through an existential crisis.

While conversing with Radio Times magazine, Byrne opened up about how she used to unwind after playing emotionally draining roles.

She shared, "I drink a lot of alcohol. To be honest, it's sometimes as simple as having a cocktail after a long day on set or switching on the TV. Everyone has different coping mechanisms. A lot of people have a spiritual practice or a religion but I don't have any of that.

Referring to her husband, Bobby Cannavale, she said, "Bobby and I have a very simple life. We're not surrounded by a lot of people.”

"We have a community that we rely on at home in Brooklyn. It's those things that I gravitate towards. I'm from a very close family who I lean on more and more,” the Troy star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Byrne worked with an ensemble cast in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, including Mary Bronstein, ASAP ROCKY, Canon O’Brien, Ivy Wolk, Ella Beatty, and others.