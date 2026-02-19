Rose Byrne shares concerning process to unwind demanding acting roles
Rose Byrne reveals how she mitigates the effects of challenging acting jobs
Rose Byrne has caused worry among her fans following her revelation that she "drinks a lot of alcohol" to mitigate the effects of demanding acting roles.
For those unaware, the 46-year-old Australian actress’ latest project is 2025 psychological comedy-drama movie If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, in which she portrayed Linda, a mother going through an existential crisis.
While conversing with Radio Times magazine, Byrne opened up about how she used to unwind after playing emotionally draining roles.
She shared, "I drink a lot of alcohol. To be honest, it's sometimes as simple as having a cocktail after a long day on set or switching on the TV. Everyone has different coping mechanisms. A lot of people have a spiritual practice or a religion but I don't have any of that.
Referring to her husband, Bobby Cannavale, she said, "Bobby and I have a very simple life. We're not surrounded by a lot of people.”
"We have a community that we rely on at home in Brooklyn. It's those things that I gravitate towards. I'm from a very close family who I lean on more and more,” the Troy star noted.
It is pertinent to mention that Byrne worked with an ensemble cast in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, including Mary Bronstein, ASAP ROCKY, Canon O’Brien, Ivy Wolk, Ella Beatty, and others.
-
Ryan Phillippe opens up about his 'incredible' bond with kids
-
New details emerge about Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth's separation
-
Hilary Duff picks up new post-show hobby
-
Khloe Kardashian reveals condition for having more kids
-
Bunnie Xo reveals suicidal thoughts in new memoir
-
Cardi B gushes over Kehlani and Tyla
-
Peter Parker faces fallout from past in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' plot
-
Chrissy Teigen shares which kid might follow in dad John Legend's footsteps