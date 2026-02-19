King Charles showed how he defines monarchy in simple edit

King Charles gave a rare glimpse into how he sees his role as monarch when he made a small but telling change to a journalist’s piece.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, the King reviewed one of his opinion pieces during a flight and returned it with notes in which the phrase “royal power” was edited and replaced with “leadership.”

Jobson said the edit reflected Charles’ vision on how his reign will be like, saying that it showed Charles would focus on guiding and serving rather than asserting authority.

Speaking on Royal Confidential podcast, Jobson recalled, “[The King] He's a decent man, and he's a good man, you know, I want to stress both of those points.

I think that if you saw the film Harmony, ironically they had the premiere of when all this stuff started to drop, that's what he wants his legacy to be. And, you know, it seems you shouldn't necessarily judge the man by his brother.”

He continued, “But I remember having an exchange with the King many years ago. I did a commentary piece, and somehow that commentary piece—while we were on a plane—I got him to read it.

“It came back with all scrawls on it, and the person then showed it to me. The one thing that I had written—‘power, royal power,’ and things like that— that was all scribbled out, and the word ‘leadership’ was written in. Leadership—that's what he was stressing.”