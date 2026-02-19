Ryan Phillippe opens up about his 'incredible' bond with kids

Ryan Phillippe has offered rare insights into his bond with his and Reese Witherspoon's children. The former couple shares two kids - Ava Phillippe, 26, and Deacon Phillippe, 22.

In a new interview with E! News, the 51-year-old actor said that “My ex-wife and I are blessed with kids who have [an] incredible sense of self. They are incredibly conscientious and very academically driven—intelligent. So, they make really good choices.”

The Cruel Intentions star further said that he loves almost every stage of his kids growing up, stating, “The early teenage years—those were not my favorite."

“My son feels like my best friend,” said Ryan, “Yes, I'm still a father and he regards me as such, but we also have so many similar interests in music and comedy, and we share all of those things.”

The Wish Upon actor added that he is also grateful that his children aren’t big into social media.

“They kind of have more diverse interests, and that's comforting because that can be a real detriment for a lot of young people," said Ryan.

On the professional front, Ryan is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film, One Mile. The two-part survival thriller will be released on digital platforms on February 20.