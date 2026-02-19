New details emerge about Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth's separation

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth reportedly ended their relationship last year.

“Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren't getting along and had a lot of drama last year," a source told People magazine about the pair.

The source added that the Transformers actor moved from their home in Los Angeles to New Orleans because Mia "encouraged" him to move out.

"She loves him, but she also doesn't need him," the confidant said. "She's very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter."

"Shia loves their daughter and stays in touch," added the insider.

Shia and Mia have been together on and off since 2012. The two actors share a three-year-old daughter.

It is pertinent to mention that the Fury actor is facing two counts of simple battery after an alleged altercation with two men on February 17 during Mardi Gras celebrations in the Louisiana city.

Police claimed that Shia punched two men, leading to the arrest. Hours later, the Honey Boy writer and star was seen dancing on Bourbon Street, holding jail release paperwork in his mouth.