Hilary Duff picks up new post-show hobby

Hilary Duff has revealed she recently taken up crocheting as a hobby.

In a new interview, the singer and actress said she first turned to crocheting after a concert when she felt the need to keep her hands busy, which led to her successfully knitting simple wearables like a hat and a scarf.

While discussing what she currently values most, Duff said simple comforts such as getting enough sleep, skincare treatments, and quiet, creative activities. "An early bedtime and a great night’s sleep. Or a facial. I’ve started crocheting too," she said of the things she finds cool to do.

She noted that crocheting has become a calming outlet, especially after physically demanding performances.

Duff also reflected on the ups and downs of her long career, which began with her breakout role in Lizzie McGuire. She said there were moments when she worried about whether she would continue booking work or if audiences still cared.

"But there were times when I was really scared I wasn’t gonna get a job again, or if anybody out there cared. I’d probably say no more often than I did, and have faith. I also chose my family. I’d take all of the lulls, and the phone not ringing, for them," the singer added.

The star is preparing for the release of her sixth studio album, luck... or something, which is scheduled to drop on Feb. 20. The project is executive produced by her husband, Matthew Koma, who also co-wrote her comeback single Mature—her first new single in a decade.

Duff is also expected to launch the Lucky Me Tour in support of the new music.