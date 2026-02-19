Prince William doubles down on male mental health talks after BBC radio appearance

Prince William has called for the urgent need for open conversations around male mental health and suicide prevention following his appearance on a special episode of BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks.

In a follow-up social media post shared on Thursday, the Prince of Wales shared behind-the-scenes photos from the recording and thanked BBC Radio 1 for holding the conversation. He also encouraged spectators to access information from BBC Action Line for suicide prevention.

“Thank you @bbcradio1 for such an important conversation around suicide prevention. If you or anyone you know has been affected by this conversation, details of organisations offering information are available at BBC Action Line.”

The detailed conversation took part in a panel discussion hosted by Greg James, where he spoke candidly about emotional awareness, societal stigma, and the role public figures can play in normalising mental health discussions.

During the programme, Prince William described male suicide as a “real national catastrophe” and stressed that it is not discussed enough in the UK. He urged for more male role models to speak openly about their struggles, saying it would help such conversations “become second nature to us all.”

Reflecting on his own emotional processing, he explained the importance of regularly checking in with oneself, noting that mental health crises can be temporary.

The Prince also stressed the importance of external support systems, calling organisations working in mental health “that little stepping stone” that can help people through difficult moments, and expressed hope that greater education and openness could help reduce suicide rates over time.