Khloe Kardashian reveals condition for having more kids

Khloe Kardashian is open to having more kids, but on one condition.

The Khlouds founder, who is already mom to daughter True and son Tatum, candidly spoke about having more kids during the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land.

Though Khloe is not sure if she could manage to have a third child, but will have more kids after marriage only.

“I don't know if I have the bandwidth for a third,” the Kardashian star said on the February 18 episode of her podcast.

“And I'm also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids.”

However, Khloe is thankful that her daughter has cousins to fill the space of a sister.

“They’re close like sisters," she noted.

The Good American founder shared similar sentiments on expanding her family in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2022.

“[I have] one of both and I think I'm good," she said, pointing at True and Tatum, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "Shop is closed."

Moreover, during the show, Khloe credited her sister Kim Kardashian for making her decision to opt for surrogacy easier for her second child.

"I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing that we have this. My sister Kim had two babies through surrogacy—she had two that she carried on her own and her last two were through surrogacy. If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable."