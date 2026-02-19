Bunnie Xo reveals suicidal thoughts in new memoir

Bunnie Xo has opened up about one of the darkest periods of her life, revealing she contemplated suicide after learning her husband, Jelly Roll, had been unfaithful.

She made the admission in her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, where she reflected on the emotional fallout over the discovery of the affair.

While discussing the betrayal, Bunnie makes it clear she does not see her husband as irredeemable, writing that she believes people deserve second chances despite serious mistakes.

She also recounts how their relationship previously included consensual openness, which she once believed would protect her from the cheating she had experienced in past relationships.

According to the memoir, tensions escalated when Bunnie became suspicious about Jelly Roll reconnecting with an ex. Around the same time, arguments became frequent, and the singer would sometimes disappear for days.

After confirming the affair through a third party, Bunnie relocated back to Las Vegas.

She writes that one night she considered ending her life, describing how she held a bottle of pills while questioning whether she could go through with it. Ultimately, she chose not to act on those thoughts.

The couple, who married in 2016, later separated for three months before attempting to rebuild their relationship, a period she describes as one of the lowest points they faced together.