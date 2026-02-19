Cardi B gushes over Kehlani and Tyla

Cardi B penned down a heartfelt tribute to Tyla and Kehlani.

The 33-year-old rapper took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude to Tyla and Kehlani for making special appearances on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

For Kehlani Cardi wrote, "Kehlani!! You’re such a beautiful soul, a talented artist and an amazing performer!! Your reaction to my show meant the world to me."

"I can’t thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support."

For Tyla, Cardi showed her love by writing, "Tyla babyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage, thank you so much for bringing it to mine.”

“Soo pretty and so talented… you deserve all the Chanel and more.”

The CHANEL hitmaker also took to her social media and posted snaps of her appearance on Cardi's tour, and took a moment to say thanks to Am I the Drama? artist.

“Thank u mama,” Tyla captioned the snaps.

Kehlani also praised Cardi, calling her concert "one of the best shows I’ve ever seen in my life."

“BRAVO @iamcardib EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me,” she wrote on her social media. "I've been watching this undeniable thing build for years, from Ring to Safe and you will always have me in your corner Big Bardi!"

"You are A SUPER STAR. i was emotional as hell for you. i laughed, i cheered, i lost my voice. there ain’t a day on this earth you gon shine and i wont be cheering! EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10," she added.



