Sarah Ferguson 'hypocrisy' in 'monetising' Royal status laid bare

Sarah Ferguson is called out for using her Royal status to procure financial wealth.

Simon Kelner, a newspaper editors, touches upon his conversation with the former Duchess of York during an intiamte dinner, noting how she keeps herself financially rich eversince her 1996 divorce from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Writing in the i newspaper, he explains: “She seemed to think that it was enough just to be herself, and here of course lies the problem for the Royal Family.

“Exposure of how Andrew and Ferguson attempted to monetise being a royal, and were, to a large extent, indulged while doing so, shows a hypocrisy at the heart of the House of Windsor.

He added that both Fergie and Andrew began to occupy “that limbo land between celebrity and royalty."

Royal insiders have revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mum is hoping to arrange a call or a face-to-face meeting with Prince William so she can “plead her case”. She believes she could try to convince William on the basis of her relationship with Diana and her bond she formed with him when Diana passed.

But, any chances to redeem herself are long gone after all the revelations that came forth in the Epstein files.

“She’s delusional if she thinks there’s any chance of being welcomed back into the royal fold,” the source insisted. “William has made it clear to everyone, including Camilla, that Sarah is persona non grata; he doesn’t want to ever see her face again.”

William is convinced that there is no misunderstanding between the royals and Fergie as she has “poisoned the reputation of the monarchy and he’s determined to draw a very hard line”.