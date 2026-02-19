Sarah Ferguson to bring out 'skeletons' from closet after exile

Sarah Ferguson is waiting to disclose Royal secrets in order to bounce back after exile.

The former Duchess of York knows what goes behind the curtains in the Royal institution and is on the tip of exposing everything she knows.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Samara Gill said: “She will absolutely be selling herself to the highest bidder in regards for stories.

“She knows where the bodies are buried, so to speak. She knows where the skeletons are in the closet.

“She can absolutely expose them if she wants to… if she’s feeling vulnerable and broke, essentially… she is almost homeless at this point.”

Samara then hints Fergie might end up moving to the Middle East. She continued: “She was cut out of, obviously, Royal Lodge. She’s no longer there. She can’t live with Andrew.

“She can live with her socially mountaineering daughters, because they’ve got wealthy husbands. That’s probably her last bet.

“But I think the Middle East is probably where she feels comfy, cosy… I think that’s kind of what’s happening there.”

Royal insiders have revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mum is hoping to arrange a call or a face-to-face meeting with Prince William so she can “plead her case”. She believes she could try to convince William on the basis of her relationship with Diana and her bond she formed with him when Diana passed.

But, any chances to redeem herself are long gone after all the revelations that came forth in the Epstein files.

“She’s delusional if she thinks there’s any chance of being welcomed back into the royal fold,” the source insisted. “William has made it clear to everyone, including Camilla, that Sarah is persona non grata; he doesn’t want to ever see her face again.”