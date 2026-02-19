Moment Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reached 'breaking point' with Waleses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s issues with Prince William and Kate Middleton rose as early as their wedding date.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt unimportant and misrepresented by the Kensington Palace and went on to establish their own name.

In new book titled William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers writes: “The planning and execution of Harry and Meghan’s wedding and the subsequent discussions over their future role pushed relations across the household they shared with William and Catherine to near breaking point.”

He added that the couple then established themselves away from Kensington Palace in 2019.

Heat Magazine reported that Meghan has put a long list of demands, causing tension for Harry as he desperately wants to make amends with his family.

"Meghan is demanding to stay at Apartment 1A and wants a full team sent in ahead of their arrival," the source shared.

From private chefs to trained nannies for the little Sussexes, the former Suits actress "ruffling feathers with her Hollywood A-list rider demands."

On the other hand, Harry has been taking steps very carefully, especially after he met with King Charles at Clarence House, which was seen as a major move during peace talks.

The Duke of Sussex believes that "One wrong move and there may be no way back, for their royal future or for their relationship with the family."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.