Why Meghan Markle ‘charmed’ King Charles with her personality

Meghan Markle was deeply adored by King Charles during the initial days of her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who later stepped down as a senior Royal in 2020, was thought to be tough by His Majesty,

Royal author Russell Myers in new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, quotes former staffer: "He [Charles] was very fond of her and in the early days found her charming to be around. Meghan was engaging, polite and was clearly in love with his son, so there were certainly no apparent issues he felt the need to address."

The insider added that His Majesty "gave her the nickname ‘Tungsten’, in reference to the metal known for being tough and unbending under extreme pressure".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.