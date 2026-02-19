Jason Bateman admits wife stepped in when partying got 'unpredictable'

Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka helped him get sober, who was annoyed with the actor's "unpredictable” partying.

The SmartLess podcaster opened up about his past on-and-off partying habit,s which had gotten “annoyingly unpredictable.”

He told Hollywood Reporter, “Amanda and I definitely had a few negotiations about the point at which the [partying] spigot was going to completely turn off."

“She’d be like, ‘This drip, drip, drip is annoyingly unpredictable, Jason.’ ”

Jason explained that at the time his wife was the breadwinner, and she “didn’t demand that I completely absolve, but that was sort of the back-and-forth, and I was like, well, I feel like my [sobriety] ETA is six months away, but if I could land this plane now, it would alleviate a lot of the tension, so let’s just f****** do it.”

Jason is now “California sober,” which means he has distanced himself from every type of substance except marijuana.

The actor with childhood stardom confessed that the main reason behind his addiction to partying was end of adult stardom.

“Fortunately, I was living at a time without social media and camera phones, so I got away with a lot, but it was definitely close a few times,” Jason told the publisher.

The Silver Spoons star, who is father to Nora and Sylvie, admitted that fatherhood also played an important role in getting his life together.

He said, “I was conscious the whole time of wanting to get a lot of these boxes checked before I became a father and a guy with a career that I not only wanted but had a feeling I might be able to get it if I just got the right job.”