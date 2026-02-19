Peter Parker faces fallout from past in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' plot

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' plot details finally come out

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has five months to release, with Marvel mum over the story, but now the plot details are finally revealed.



Though it is not revealed through an announcement but from a book's product listing.

The studio, which released a book about its films under the title of The Art Of The Movie, in which the fans get to know the making of Marvel's movies.

Now for its latest edition, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day – The Art Of The Movie book, TMZ reports, the plot details of the upcoming film are revealed.

"Marvel Studios is proud to present the latest volume in its acclaimed Art of the Movie series as Spider-Man swings back onto the silver screen!" the synopsis began.

Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighbourhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe."

"Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

"As Spider-Man: Brand New Day wows moviegoers the world over, discover the behind-the-scenes magic of the film’s visual development—from early concept sketches to final character designs. Explore environments, costumes, and exclusive insights from the next chapter for Marvel’s neighbourhood hero!" the logline read.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuts in theatres on July 31.