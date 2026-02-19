Chrissy Teigen shares which kid might follow in dad John Legend's footsteps

Chrissy Teigen is gushing over the hidden talent of her four kids.

During a recent chat with People, the Lip Sync Battle co-host revealed that her daughter Luna is the singer among her four kids, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

Teigen revealed at the finale tapping for Netflix's Star Search, "I think Luna's our singer. She has such a great stage presence. She really loves her school plays."

"But when it gets a little too serious, like when we were like, 'Should we enroll her in a real theater school?' She's like, 'No.' She steps back."

The proud mom noted, "She wants to do it for fun and really truly enjoys it."

Teigen is also mom to another daughter, Esti, who is three years old and two sons, Miles, seven, and Wren, two.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Teigen also shared other kids' talents, noting, "Miles wants to do break dancing."

"By the way, he's never done it. Not in any capacity, but he thinks he could do it."

And Wren, the model said, "is definitely a comedian. He is bananas."

While Teigen has no idea about her youngest daughter, Esti.

She noted, "Esti is such an old soul. I don't know what Este would be. She keeps me on my toes."