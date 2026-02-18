Katie Thurston reveals surprising turn in cancer journey after latest scans

Katie Thurston is sharing an update on her health one year after her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

The Bachelorette alum shared a positive update on health, as she has received “stable” MRI and PET scan results and her "tumor has shrunk by 50 percent."

The TV personality said in a video posted on her Instagram, “While that is a good thing, it is the first time in a year that my tumor isn’t shrinking, that it just is stagnant, which had me kind of spiraling a little bit.”

Katie was worrying that her medicine might not be working but her oncologist assured her that her tumor is stable and she won't need any other line of treatment.

She explained, "When you first start treatment, your body is in like shock. Suddenly I’m in menopause, suddenly I’m on really strong medication. So, it is common for the tumor to shrink significantly up front and then to kind of slow down that momentum as treatment continues.”

“So overall in the last year my tumor has shrunk by 50 percent,” she added. “That’s great news. The PET scan showed no new spread.”

And with the progress in her health, she is also undergoing a double mastectomy.

Katie noted, “My latest update actually is that this Friday I’m going to be meeting with my surgeon to pursue a double mastectomy.

“My surgeon had approved it for my situation and so I’m going to see her in person this Friday and kind of go over things in detail to figure out what that looks like.”

She added, “Cause that’s a very big next step in my cancer treatment journey.”