James Van Der Beek made heartbreaking dad confession before his death

James Van Der Beek addressed how his health scare affected his role as a dad.

Months before the Dawson's Creek alum's death, James took to his Instagram account on his son Jeremiah's 4th birthday and penned down a heartfelt note.

In the detailed birthday tribute, the father of six mentioned that he was sorry he could not fulfill his fatherhood duties the way he wanted to be amid his colon cancer treatment.

Following a touching birthday wish to his son, James wrote, "I’m sorry there have been spells where I couldn’t be the father I would want to be for you… where I was too weak to pick you up, throw you around, or even put you to bed."

"But know that watching you reveal yourself to us has been one of the greatest joys of my life," he added at the time.

"I love you, bubba. And I always will. And all you ever have to do is be you. Happy birthday, my 'big little boy,'" James concluded his tribute by expressing his love for his kids.

Along with Jeremiah, James is also father to Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, and Gwendolyn, seven.

On February 11, James Wofe Kimberly announced the tragic news of his passing on via his official social media account.

The statement read, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."