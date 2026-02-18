Prince William reveals George, Charlotte, Louis' key mental health habit

Prince William reveals George, Charlotte, Louis' healthy mental health habit

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have no trouble expressing their feelings.

The Prince of Wales, 43, shared the tidbit during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks: Mental Health Special, released on Feb. 18. The discusison was focused around male mental health and suicide.

Host Greg James asked the heir to the throne, "William, do you notice that your children talk openly about their feelings, their day, how they were feeling about a certain thing?"

"Yeah, sometimes too much," the Prince of Wales joked, making others laugh. "I get all the details, which I love, you know, it's amazing."

"And being able to understand it, have time with it, decipher it, sometimes, cause like the guys are saying, you feel a sense that you need to fix it, for everyone and that I find quite difficult," William continued.

"I have to remind myself that you don't need to fix everything, but you need to listen and it's important just to be okay with those feelings and those comments. But like everyone was saying, for the next generation, that understanding emotions is okay. You're going to have uncomfortable emotions and you're going to have really great emotions, there's a huge spectrum of in between," he added.

Elsewhere, he highlighted the importance of breaking the cycle of silence and talking about feelings.

"I think my understanding, learning about mental health through my journey, has been about seeing how the previous generations try and understand why they didn't talk about it. So for me to understand where we are now, I need to understand where we've been," he explained.