Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' nod to Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi’s 'Wuthering Heights'

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday shared a clip from "Friends" featuring her character Rachel and Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe in a classroom setting.

Aniston tagged Lisa Kudrow and thanked Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi while mentioning their newly released film "Wuthering Heights"

"Thanks to Margot and Jacob, no reading required," wrote the Friends star in playful nod to their movie.

Aniston's caption suggested that she was joking about not actually having read the book relating to the "Friends" scene where Rachel appears clueless while Phoebe reacts with her usual blunt and confused honesty.



