Emma Corrin pulls curtain on life away from glitzy celebrity hub

Inside Emma Corrin's low key life in coastal town

Emma Corrin is doing just fine away from the glitz of celebrity life.

Emma relocated to the coastal town of Margate from London in 2023 and has since been enjoying the restaurants and boutique coffee shops there.

"I really love it," the Crown star told Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast.

"Curve Coffee is amazing. It's adjacent to the town, just above the high street, in a little square. Curve does the best Kimchi toastie you will ever try, it's so good," they added, revealing their favourite spots in the town.

The Nosferatu star didn’t like oging out at night in London, but does it frequently in Margate.

"I'm really bad at eating out in London, I never do it,' they said. 'In Margate I do it, because everything's really close," they revealed.

"Where I always go is High Dive. They started with a tiny little place, on the harbour arm, and it's tacos and enchiladas and stuff like that. It's so good. They do the most insane spicy margaritas," they added.

The Lady Chatterley’s Lover star also gushed over beach saunas offered by the town.

"They've got this thing in Margate called the Sea Scrub Sauna - you've got these barrels with cold water in, and you're right on the beach," they said.

"One of the saunas is wood, one is electric, and the electric one just has glass, so it's just you and the sea. It's really amazing," they added.

Emma Corrin is known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown.