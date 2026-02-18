Shia LaBeouf shares key message ahead of trial over Mardi Gras brawl

Shia LaBeouf breaks silence over arrest after Mardi Gras fight

Shia LaBeouf is set to face a pre-trial hearing for two charges of simple battery over Mardi Gras brawl on March 19.

Before this, the actor took to social media to tweet: 'Free me.'

With no additional detail, yet the post is expectedly a reference to what earlier video clips show a brawl outside a bar in the French Quarter, New Orleans.

On Tuesday, though, the actor was released from jail after he received medical attention from the physical altercation.

But a statement from the New Orleans police describes the incident as "LaBeouf reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a business on Royal Street."

“Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the statement added.

It is worth noting that the tweet came on Wednesday morning and LeBeouf was released on Tuesday.

However, it is not the first time he had a run-in with the police. In 2017, he was arrested in Georgia over public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

In addition, musician FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Though they settled the case last year.